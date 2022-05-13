Matt Kuchar putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kuchar finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Matt Kuchar's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.