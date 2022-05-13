Martin Trainer shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-5 12th, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Trainer hit his 179 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.