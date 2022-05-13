Martin Laird shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 135th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Laird had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 2 under for the round.