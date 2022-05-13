Mark Hubbard putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hubbard finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hubbard's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 7 under for the round.