Marc Leishman putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Marc Leishman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Marc Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Leishman's 192 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.