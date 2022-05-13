  • Marc Leishman putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman taps in for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.