Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Hughes had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hughes's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hughes chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hughes's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.