Mac Meissner shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mac Meissner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Meissner finished his day in 155th at 5 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Meissner's tee shot went 349 yards to the native area, his second shot went 122 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Meissner to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Meissner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Meissner to even-par for the round.

Meissner got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Meissner to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Meissner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Meissner at 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Meissner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Meissner to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Meissner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Meissner to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Meissner chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Meissner to 1 over for the round.