Luke List posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Luke List hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. List finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Luke List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, List had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.