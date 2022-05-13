Luke Donald shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Donald hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Donald chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Donald got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 1 under for the round.