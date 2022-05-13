Lee Westwood shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Lee Westwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 145th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Westwood suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Westwood chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to 2 under for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.