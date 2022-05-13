Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Lee Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.