Lanto Griffin delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Griffin finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lanto Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lanto Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 60-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Griffin hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 8 under for the round.