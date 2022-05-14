Kyle Wilshire shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kyle Wilshire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wilshire finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Wilshire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wilshire to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Wilshire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wilshire to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Wilshire missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wilshire to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wilshire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 1 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wilshire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wilshire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Wilshire had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilshire to even for the round.

Wilshire got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilshire to 1 over for the round.