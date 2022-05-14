Kurt Kitayama putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Kurt Kitayama's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Kitayama suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kitayama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.