Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.