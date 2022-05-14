Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kiradech Aphibarnrat's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.