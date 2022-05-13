Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Tway chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.