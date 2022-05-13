Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kisner's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Kisner hit his 183 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kisner's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Kisner hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.