Kelly Kraft shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kelly Kraft hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Kraft missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.