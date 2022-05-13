Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Mitchell chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.