K.H. Lee shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Lee hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.