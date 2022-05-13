Strong putting brings Justin Thomas a 6-under 66 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Justin Thomas had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Thomas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Thomas hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.