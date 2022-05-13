Justin Lower shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Justin Lower hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day in 4th at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lower's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lower at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Lower had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lower chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lower's 73 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lower chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 6 under for the round.