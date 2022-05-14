Justin Leonard putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Justin Leonard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Leonard finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Justin Leonard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Leonard to 1 over for the round.

Leonard got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leonard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Leonard had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leonard to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Leonard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leonard to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Leonard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Leonard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leonard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Leonard's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leonard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Leonard had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leonard to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Leonard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leonard to 1 under for the round.