Joshua Creel shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Joshua Creel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Creel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Creel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Creel to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 third, Creel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Creel's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.