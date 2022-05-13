Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Bramlett hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Bramlett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.