  • Jordan Spieth shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth shot a 7-under 65 to get to 12-under overall. He trails by three shots going into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth shot a 7-under 65 to get to 12-under overall. He trails by three shots going into the weekend.