Jordan Spieth shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Spieth's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 6 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.