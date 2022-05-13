Joohyung Kim shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joohyung Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 15th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 5 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.