Jonas Blixt shoots 5-over 53 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jonas Blixt hit 4 of 10 fairways and 5 of 12 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day in 156th at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Blixt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blixt at 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Blixt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 4 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 5 over for the round.