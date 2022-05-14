John Murphy shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, John Murphy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murphy finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Murphy's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murphy to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Murphy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murphy to 2 under for the round.

Murphy got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murphy to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Murphy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murphy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Murphy had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murphy to 3 under for the round.

Murphy tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Murphy to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Murphy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murphy to 3 under for the round.