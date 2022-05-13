  • John Huh shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, John Huh makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh's pin-high tee shot and birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, John Huh makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.