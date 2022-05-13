John Huh shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

John Huh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 135th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Huh hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.