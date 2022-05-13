Joaquin Niemann putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Joaquin Niemann's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Niemann hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 189 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.