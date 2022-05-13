Jim Knous shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jim Knous hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Knous had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Knous got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knous to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Knous suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knous hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Knous to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Knous's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Knous suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.