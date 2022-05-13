Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Herman's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Herman's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Herman's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.