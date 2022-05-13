Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-5 18th, Jhonattan Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green seventh, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.