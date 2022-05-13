Jason Kokrak shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Kokrak's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kokrak's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

Kokrak had a 358-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.