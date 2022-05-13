Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dufner's 197 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 ninth, Dufner hit his 198 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.