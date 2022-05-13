  • Jason Day putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.