Jason Day putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On his tee stroke on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Jason Day went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Jason Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.