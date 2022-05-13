Jared Wolfe shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Wolfe hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolfe at 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Wolfe hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Wolfe hit his 193 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wolfe's 77 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Wolfe hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.