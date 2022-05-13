Bogey-free 4-under 68 by James Hart du Preez in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, James Hart du Preez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Du Preez finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, James Hart du Preez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put James Hart du Preez at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, du Preez hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved du Preez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, du Preez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved du Preez to 3 under for the round.

After a 369 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, du Preez chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved du Preez to 4 under for the round.