James Hahn shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Hahn had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hahn hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 144 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hahn's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 232-yard par-3 seventh green, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Hahn hit his 196 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.