J.J. Spaun shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Spaun hit his 198 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 188 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Spaun had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.