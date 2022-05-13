  • J.J. Spaun shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Spaun makes eagle on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun's impressive second leads to eagle at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Spaun makes eagle on the par-5 9th hole.