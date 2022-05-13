J.J. Killeen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Killeen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Killeen finished his day tied for 153rd at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Killeen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Killeen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Killeen's 209 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Killeen to 2 under for the round.

Killeen got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Killeen to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Killeen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Killeen to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Killeen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Killeen to 2 under for the round.