Ian Poulter shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Poulter chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Poulter had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Poulter hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.