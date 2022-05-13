Hudson Swafford shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Swafford hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Swafford's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Swafford had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Swafford hit his 260 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 5 under for the round.