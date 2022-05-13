Hideki Matsuyama putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Hideki Matsuyama's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Matsuyama hit his 249 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Matsuyama had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.