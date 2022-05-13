Henrik Stenson shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Henrik Stenson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Stenson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Stenson hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 4 under for the round.