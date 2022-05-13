Henrik Norlander posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Norlander finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Henrik Norlander had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.