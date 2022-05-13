  • Henrik Norlander posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander sticks approach to set up birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.