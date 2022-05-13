Hayden Buckley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Buckley hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green seventh, Buckley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.