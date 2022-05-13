  • Hayden Buckley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Hayden Buckley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley makes birdie on No. 15 at AT&T Byron Nelson

