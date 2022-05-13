Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Harry Higgs in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Higgs finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Harry Higgs's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.